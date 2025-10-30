Howard Capital Management Inc. Has $394,000 Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after acquiring an additional 15,228 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $181.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.14 and a 200-day moving average of $183.39. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $163.33 and a 52-week high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,375. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,895 shares of company stock valued at $358,995 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.40.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

