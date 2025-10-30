New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 353 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 152.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,354,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,414,000 after acquiring an additional 817,384 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 70.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,942,000 after acquiring an additional 424,294 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $109,120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,283,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,331,000 after acquiring an additional 321,823 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 74.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 749,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,907,000 after acquiring an additional 319,277 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Melius upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Melius Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cummins from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total transaction of $2,015,205.76. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 20,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,925.44. This represents a 19.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.30, for a total value of $3,514,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,873,972.60. This trade represents a 20.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 43,119 shares of company stock valued at $17,674,285 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock opened at $441.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.02 and a 52 week high of $442.80. The firm has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $414.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.