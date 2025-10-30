New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 989.5% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMB opened at $116.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.45 and a 200 day moving average of $130.29. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.26 and a twelve month high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

