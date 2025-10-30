Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Holdings Decreased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 360.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $84.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.61. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.326 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

