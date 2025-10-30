New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 630 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,375. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,895 shares of company stock valued at $358,995. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 1.5%

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $181.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.14 and a 200-day moving average of $183.39. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $163.33 and a one year high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

