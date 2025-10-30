Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $208,000 Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,321,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,059,792,000 after buying an additional 581,930 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,193,000 after buying an additional 4,505,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,345,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,362,000 after buying an additional 340,907 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $1,038,594,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,858,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,471,000 after buying an additional 65,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $222.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $243.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.07.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $179.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.55. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.26 and a 12 month high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

