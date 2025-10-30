Ferguson Shapiro LLC Sells 98 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Ferguson Shapiro LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Brucke Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the first quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.1%

XOM opened at $116.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $496.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $123.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.08 and a 200 day moving average of $109.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.