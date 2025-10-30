Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Stake Lessened by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% during the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total transaction of $2,604,697.04. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,032,866.33. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,891.17. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 6.6%

ADP stock opened at $261.22 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.24 and a 12-month high of $329.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.17.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

