HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 4,798 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Luminist Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.31. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

