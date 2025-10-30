Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,327 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,463,202,000 after purchasing an additional 58,740 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 823,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,518,803,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,585,000 after purchasing an additional 26,811 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 4.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 386,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,985,000 after buying an additional 17,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 29.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 316,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,193,000 after purchasing an additional 72,518 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,950.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,137.43.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,567.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,577.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,680.64. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52 week low of $1,300.00 and a 52 week high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The firm had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total value of $9,241,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,787,175. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $28,094,085. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

