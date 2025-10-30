Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 3,609 AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 480.6% in the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $225.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $397.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.81 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.31.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 312.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $251.00 price objective on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. HSBC set a $225.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $236.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

