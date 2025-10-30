SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL Shares Sold by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,883 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,379.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTL stock opened at $27.39 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $28.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.42.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

