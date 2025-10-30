Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX Shares Acquired by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $140,067,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,394,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,910,000 after buying an additional 2,585,828 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,764,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,599 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,957,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,957,000.

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

