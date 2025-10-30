Howard Capital Management Inc. Purchases 236 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 101.5% in the second quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super now owns 70,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,529,000 after acquiring an additional 35,374 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 44,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Invesco LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 48.8% in the second quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $1,193,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSI. UBS Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.00.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $432.20 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $388.90 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $461.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.0109 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.10%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total value of $3,802,242.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,265.80. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total value of $17,345,723.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 59,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,432,080.64. This represents a 38.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278 over the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.