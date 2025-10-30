T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Stake Lessened by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises about 1.1% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,846,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,426,407,000 after acquiring an additional 214,224 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,837,399,000 after purchasing an additional 864,030 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,112,886,000 after purchasing an additional 844,932 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,050,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,080,388,000 after purchasing an additional 169,562 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,295,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $878,925,000 after purchasing an additional 65,394 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $215.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.39 and a 1-year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 53,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.77, for a total transaction of $11,812,740.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 582,067,249 shares in the company, valued at $128,502,986,561.73. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,391,207 shares of company stock valued at $573,229,394 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. HSBC upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.63.

Read Our Latest Report on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.