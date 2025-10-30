Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 35 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises about 1.0% of Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.5%

SMH stock opened at $368.61 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $170.11 and a twelve month high of $372.78. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.99.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

