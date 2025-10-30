Carret Asset Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $248.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $163.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $398.35.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

In other Accenture news, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,569.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,018.60. This represents a 78.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at $346,763.30. This trade represents a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,402 shares of company stock worth $4,595,374. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.25.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

