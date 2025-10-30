Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Atria Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $74,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $504.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.85. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $505.38.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

