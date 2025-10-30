Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 12.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,129,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,904,000 after purchasing an additional 122,423 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 1,598.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 979,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,964,000 after purchasing an additional 921,523 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.7% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 888,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 82.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 740,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,290,000 after purchasing an additional 335,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 18.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 675,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,161,000 after purchasing an additional 106,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $448.00 price target (down from $460.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $440.00 to $502.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $455.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.85.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $513.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $271.68 and a 1-year high of $526.19.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

