Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $964,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Waterfront Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canopy Partners LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 573,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,920,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 501,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,059,000 after buying an additional 82,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.85 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $71.15. The company has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

