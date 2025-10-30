Field & Main Bank Decreases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Field & Main Bank reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 26.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.2% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.9% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 69,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $82.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DD. Zacks Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

