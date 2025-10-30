Field & Main Bank Purchases 450 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 41.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 497,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,749,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.64.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $99.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dollar General Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $117.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.30.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

