Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,925 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.05% of Danaher worth $73,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $833,941,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Danaher by 44.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,703 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 290.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,441,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $295,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,617 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Danaher by 33.2% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,178,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $651,515,000 after buying an additional 791,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 23.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,828,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $784,745,000 after buying an additional 722,636 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 target price on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.39.

Danaher Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of DHR opened at $213.99 on Thursday. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $258.23. The stock has a market cap of $151.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.