Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 7,758 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,125,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,560,000 after acquiring an additional 23,376,524 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,545,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,961,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 296.7% in the 2nd quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 3,963,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,223,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $68.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.72 and a 200-day moving average of $64.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

