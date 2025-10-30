Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 35,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $464,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $291.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $296.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.39 and its 200-day moving average is $279.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

