Carret Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,840 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 16.9% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.95.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,230.92. The trade was a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,102 shares of company stock worth $27,706,855. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $178.67 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $205.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

