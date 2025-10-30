One Day In July LLC Has $972,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

One Day In July LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $491.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $127.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $463.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.96. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

