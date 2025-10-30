Savvy Advisors Inc. Purchases 12,279 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $14,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 553,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,016,000 after purchasing an additional 104,980 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 929,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 88.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 125,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after acquiring an additional 59,157 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $116.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.98 and a 200-day moving average of $110.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $113.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.