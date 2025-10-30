Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $577.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $609.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $537.88. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $252.25 and a one year high of $677.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.05, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.72.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius upgraded GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GE Vernova from $697.00 to $717.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on GE Vernova from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.07.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

