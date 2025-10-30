GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank lessened its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.3%

GE stock opened at $313.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $331.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.52. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $316.67.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.