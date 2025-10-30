Bristlecone Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 290.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $207.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

