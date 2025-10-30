Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 300 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 204.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 14,061 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $110.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $66.66 and a 12-month high of $112.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.76.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

