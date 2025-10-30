RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 265,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $38,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. LBP AM SA raised its stake in RTX by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in RTX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in RTX by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $176.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $236.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $181.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 target price on RTX and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,318 shares of company stock valued at $8,238,388. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.