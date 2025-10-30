The Trade Desk $TTD Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 317.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk stock opened at $49.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,899,670.28. This represents a 19.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Arete Research upgraded Trade Desk to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.48.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

