Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Purchased by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at $322,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 959,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 110.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 36.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 56.9% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,424,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $666.97 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $376.04 and a 1-year high of $785.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.54 billion, a PE ratio of 161.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $693.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $679.75.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $679.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Phillip Securities upgraded Spotify Technology from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $731.81.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

