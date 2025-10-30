Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 3,800 Shares of AECOM $ACM

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in AECOM were worth $8,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AECOM by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of AECOM by 96.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $6,348,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on AECOM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.30.

NYSE ACM opened at $133.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03. AECOM has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $134.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.82%.The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. AECOM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

