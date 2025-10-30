Savvy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Savvy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 204,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Finally, Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $44.90 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

