Motco Buys 1,005 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Motco boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 369.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 76,994 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE NVO opened at $51.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $229.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average is $62.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%.The company had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.53%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

