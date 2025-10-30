Strs Ohio Buys 145,444 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 64.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,444 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of Simon Property Group worth $59,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 185.0% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 93.5% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,280.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 58,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,641.05. This trade represents a 0.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $38,677.60. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,326.75. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 2,163 shares of company stock valued at $401,605 over the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SPG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.31.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $173.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.34 and a 1 year high of $190.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a $2.15 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.92%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

