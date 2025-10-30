DTE Energy Company $DTE Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 537,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,687 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.26% of DTE Energy worth $71,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 28,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,114 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 11.8% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 53.3% in the second quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 3,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 11.7% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $224,848.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $583,621.09. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DTE opened at $138.82 on Thursday. DTE Energy Company has a 12 month low of $115.59 and a 12 month high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.68.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.90.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

