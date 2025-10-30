Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Booking were worth $54,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Booking by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $6,325.00 price objective on Booking in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6,000.00 price objective (up from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial set a $5,810.00 target price on Booking in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Booking from $6,500.00 to $6,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6,132.29.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total transaction of $5,588,639.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,237,930.44. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total value of $79,379.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,729.36. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,197 shares of company stock worth $17,260,963 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,075.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $164.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,096.23 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5,406.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5,386.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 129.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $83.39 EPS. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

