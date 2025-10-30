iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Shares Purchased by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731,993 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter valued at about $408,082,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth $133,168,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,215,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,907,000.

IBIT stock opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.11. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $71.82.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

