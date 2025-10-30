HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $482.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $449.00 to $482.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HCA. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $417.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial set a $525.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $470.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.53.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $468.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $418.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.09. The company has a market cap of $109.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $289.98 and a twelve month high of $475.38.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 792.25% and a net margin of 8.53%.HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.13%.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.0% during the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 27.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

