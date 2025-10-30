Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $692,000 Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,843 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of LNG opened at $210.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.59 and a 1-year high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $4.95. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.67.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

