Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000.

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.55. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $100.74.

