Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE Shares Sold by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp lessened its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $34.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average is $30.65. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.