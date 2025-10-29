Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys 39,954 Shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. $RVT

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 481,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,954 shares during the quarter. Royce Small-Cap Trust accounts for 1.6% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Royce Small-Cap Trust were worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Royce Small-Cap Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Royce Small-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ bought a new position in Royce Small-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Royce Small-Cap Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Royce Small-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royce Small-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Small-Cap Trust Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $16.93.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Announces Dividend

Royce Small-Cap Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%.

(Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Small-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Small-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.