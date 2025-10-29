Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 649 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 726.0% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth $27,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its position in PayPal by 41.2% during the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in PayPal by 41.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust raised its position in PayPal by 52.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of PayPal and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

PayPal Trading Up 3.9%

PYPL stock opened at $73.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.01. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,279.68. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $288,801.18. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,235.37. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

