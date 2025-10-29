Corrado Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October $IOCT

Corrado Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,059 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $192.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $34.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.84.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

