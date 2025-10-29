Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 9,300 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September $NSEP

Corrado Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:NSEP – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 0.1%

NSEP stock opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September (NSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NSEP was launched on Aug 31, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

